Georgia Football Releases Official Injury Report for Arkansas Razorbacks Game
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ATHENS - Georgia Football sent in its league-mandated availability reporting Wednesday night for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks
Kirby Smart’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Fayetteville this Saturday for the first SEC game of the year for the Dawgs. Here is what you need to know abut who can play, who might and who can’t heading into this Saturday’s action.
The official update from Georgia contains no surprises. Smart’s Bulldogs have been relatively healthy to this point in the season. The return of starters Drew Bobo, Gabe Harris and Kyron Jones to the team at the start of the season was a major win for the Dawgs. All three missed the end of Georgia’s season.
One the tools Smart and the Bulldogs use to stay healthy is GPS tracking. Each player is monitored during practices, and Smart said that’s a critical thing for his program.
“Just listen to the numbers. I mean, we have people assigned. They're experts at that. I'm not. They bring the data to me daily, and we look through it. If somebody's losing velocity, or they haven't hit a max velocity in a while we have to look into it,” Smart said of the Dawgs. “We try to hit max velocities one time a week and make sure players are still running fast. Ultimately, to maintain your speed and prevent injury you've got to run fast. So we look at the data that comes in each day. We try to have a plan for the week, how we're gonna utilize it, and if guys are struggling, then we cut them back.”
Georgia Football Availability Report
Player
Status
DB Justice Fitzpatrick
OUT
S Tyriq Green
OUT
LB Chase Linton
OUT
Arkansas Football Availability Report
Player
Status
TE Maddox Lassiter
OUT
DB Brandon Ford
Questionable
TE Hutson Hendrix
Questionable
What does each term mean?
Available | The player is fully available for the next game.
Probable | Likely to play, barring any setbacks.
Questionable | Uncertain to play due to injury or condition.
Doubtful | Unlikely to play due to significant concerns.
Out | Player will not participate in the upcoming game.
Game-Time Decision | Final decision will be made closer to the game.
Requirements for Reporting
Schools must submit availability reports three (3) days before each football game, with daily updates leading to a final report 90 minutes prior to game time. For basketball and baseball, reports are filed the night before the game, with an update on game day.
SEC schools can be penalized for inaccurate or late reports range from $25,000 – $100,000 for football.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post