Georgia’s Report Card: Offense Finds its Rhythm

The dawgs cruised offensively to another SEC championship. Improving their record to 13-0 on the season.

Take a look at the offensive report card from the win over LSU. (50-30)

Quarterbacks - A+

Saturday was one of Stetson Bennett’s better games of the season. He threw dimes with pressure in his face and without it. More importantly, Stetson seemed highly confident in every throw he made, which hasn’t necessarily been the case in the past couple of weeks. He finished the game 23 of 29 with 274 yards and four touchdowns. Going into the half up 35-7 over the Tigers, he was 19 of 24 for 214 yards and four touchdowns. With a majority of Bennett’s work coming in the first half. It was one of the most impressive first halves in his career.

Running Backs - A-

Saturday marked the 3rd consecutive game the running game finished with more than 240 yards on the ground. Georgia’s running backs, led by Kendall Milton, finished with 39 carries with 265 yards and two touchdowns. Milton didn’t lead the team in rushing attempts but made the most of each of his chances, with a team-high 113 yards. Daijun Edwards also had a solid performance finishing with 77 yards on 12 carries. Branson Robinson got some carries toward the end of the game, adding to the total.

Offensive Line - A+

This offensive line has been one of the most consistent units between the 20s all year. They’ve seemingly struggled to get the yardage needed in short-to-go situations in the red zone. Not yesterday. Every aspect of their game was nearly flawless against the Tigers in the SEC championship game. Gaps were easy to come by for the rubbing backs and they helped push the pile for a couple more yards on several occasions. They also gave Stetson Bennett all the time in the world to throw and find his man. From start to finish, this was one of this unit's most complete games.

Wide Receiver - A

Yesterday's win was one of the more productive wins for the receivers this year. It was led by Ladd McConkey, who left the game with an injury. The wideouts finished with 168 yards on 13 receptions. It was great to see Blaylock getting a couple of grabs, one of which was behind him. Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint continues to be productive through the air, tallying 47 yards on three catches. The most underrated part of the receivers' games has to be their ability to block the run too.

Tight Ends - A

Darnell didn’t make waves in the box score but when he was targeted, he made it count—getting a Redzone target and hauling in a 14-yard touchdown. He also caught a ball from AD Mitchell on a two-point conversion. Washington also continues to be a force in the run game. Brock Bowers also had himself a day, finishing with 81 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Giving him over 40 yards for the first time since Mississippi State.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN