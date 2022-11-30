Skip to main content

Mike McDaniel says Georgia is “The Best SEC School”

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided some high praise for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia, against all odds, just posted yet another undefeated regular season. The second in a row for the first time in program history. It is definitely something that would receive national attention and appears to have reached the attention of the NFL. 

Mike McDaniel is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and has helped lead the team to an impressive season thus far in his first year as head coach. During the Dolphin’s most recent game, McDaniel not only provided some high praise for the Bulldogs but also trolled his starting quarterback and former Alabama football star Tua Tagovailoa in the process. 

“Georgia is definitely the best SEC school. Without a shadow of a doubt,” McDaniel said while doing an earpiece check. 

Luckily for Tagovailoa, he was not able to hear McDaniel’s comment but that may have changed after the video has since been posted on Twitter for everyone to hear.

During his time at Alabama, Tagovailoa brought a lot of success to Alabama’s program which included a national title over Georgia. As for the last two seasons though, the Bulldogs have been the talk around town and have asserted themselves as one of the most dominant teams in college football. 

Not only was Georgia crowned national champions a season ago but they are currently ranked No. 1 in the college football playoff rankings as they head into championship weekend with an unblemished record. They currently hold a strong position to make yet another run in the playoffs and to be the first team ever to win back-to-back national titles in the playoff era. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Many were impressed by Georgia’s 2021 title run and how their defense dismantled teams on weekly basis, but after losing 15 players to the NFL, a step back was expected this season. However, Kirby Smart and his team had other plans and kept their streak of success alive throughout the 2022 season.

The product that Georgia rolls out onto the field every week has been eye-catching, to say the least. Sure McDaniel might have just been joking around with his starting quarterback, but there’s always a grain of truth behind every joke. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_17289806
News

CFP Rankings: Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama Find Out Their Potential Fate

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19508668
News

Kenny McIntosh Joining Georgia Statistical Royalty

By Joseph Griffin
USATSI_19475474
News

WATCH: Najee Harris Calls UGA's Title a "Weak A** Natty"

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19522403
News

Which Version Of Jayden Daniels Will Georgia Get on Saturday?

By Christian Kirby II
brian kelly
News

What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
10249857-ADF3-4640-B81C-9367F335C99A
Recruiting

Mello Jones Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail, Talks Recent Georgia and Bama Offers

By Connor Jackson
6F79C63D-3643-49DC-A9B4-0451C39E4BAD
News

Who is LSU's Biggest Threat against Georgia?

By Christian Kirby II
3M6A8950
News

Regular Season Awards: MVP, Most Improved, DAWG Award

By Joseph Griffin