Georgia, against all odds, just posted yet another undefeated regular season. The second in a row for the first time in program history. It is definitely something that would receive national attention and appears to have reached the attention of the NFL.

Mike McDaniel is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and has helped lead the team to an impressive season thus far in his first year as head coach. During the Dolphin’s most recent game, McDaniel not only provided some high praise for the Bulldogs but also trolled his starting quarterback and former Alabama football star Tua Tagovailoa in the process.

“Georgia is definitely the best SEC school. Without a shadow of a doubt,” McDaniel said while doing an earpiece check.

Luckily for Tagovailoa, he was not able to hear McDaniel’s comment but that may have changed after the video has since been posted on Twitter for everyone to hear.

During his time at Alabama, Tagovailoa brought a lot of success to Alabama’s program which included a national title over Georgia. As for the last two seasons though, the Bulldogs have been the talk around town and have asserted themselves as one of the most dominant teams in college football.

Not only was Georgia crowned national champions a season ago but they are currently ranked No. 1 in the college football playoff rankings as they head into championship weekend with an unblemished record. They currently hold a strong position to make yet another run in the playoffs and to be the first team ever to win back-to-back national titles in the playoff era.

Many were impressed by Georgia’s 2021 title run and how their defense dismantled teams on weekly basis, but after losing 15 players to the NFL, a step back was expected this season. However, Kirby Smart and his team had other plans and kept their streak of success alive throughout the 2022 season.

The product that Georgia rolls out onto the field every week has been eye-catching, to say the least. Sure McDaniel might have just been joking around with his starting quarterback, but there’s always a grain of truth behind every joke.

