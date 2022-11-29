The University of Georgia has been known for producing talented running backs for several years now. They've put backs like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, D'andre Swift, James Cook, and Zamir white, in the NFL in just the last 7 drafts. The next back that’s looking to add his name to that list is Senior running back, Kenny McIntosh, who has had himself a good season not only in the rushing aspect of his game but also receiving.

McIntosh has become just the second running back in two decades at the University of Georgia to rush for at least 600 yards and have at least 400 receiving yards, the only other being Todd Gurley in 2013.

It's the ability to both run the ball between the tackles and become a feared threat out of the backfield as a receiving threat that makes McIntosh so special. He's reached territories that only one before him did.

Knowshon Moreno had back to back 1,000 yard rushing seasons, but his best receiving year was when he finished with 382 yards(2008)

Sony Michel had two 1,000-yard seasons with his best receiving year was in 2015 when he had 270 yards

D’Andre Swift also had multiple 1,000-yard seasons on the ground, with his best year in terms of receiving, coming in 2018 finish with 297 yards

James Cook, while he never ran for more than 800 yards, was viewed by many as a receiving threat, and his best year was in 2021, finishing with 284 yards

Kenny has played in 12 games this year and put up 654 rushing yards and 437 receiving yards. He still has at least two, if not three, more games to add to these already impressive numbers. The questions now are, where will he finish?

