Georgia Lands Commitment From 2026 RB, Derrek Cooper
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a day removed from adding in-state five-star ILB Zayden Walker to the 2025 commimtent list. Twenty-four hours later they land commitments from transfer Collin Gill, but now they've landed the verbal commitment from 2026 Running Back Derrek Cooper. Cooper is a 6'1, 200-pound athlete out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He chose Georgia over Alabama, Florida State, and Miami.
This is the first running back commit under the new running backs coach, Josh Crawford. Crawford took the job at Georgia this offseason after spending time at Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky. Crawford is a lifer in the state of Georgia. Hailing from Warner Robbins, Georgia, this is his first stamp on his class of Georgia backs. His first true commit, and it's a good one at that. Crawford is still in on several targets in the 2025 class as well, most notably Ousmane Kromah, the running back out of Lee County that Crawford has made his top priority since becoming the RB coach in Athens.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
Georgia Football 2026 Commitments
- Jared Curtis, QB
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily