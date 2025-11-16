Dawgs Daily

Georgia Linebacker Suffers Injury in Matchup vs Texas Longhorns

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen has suffered an injury vs the Texas Longhorns.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10.
Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Georgia Bulldogs football player has suffered an injury during their week 12 matchup with the Texas Longhorns.

The Georgia Bulldogs week 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns is underway as the Bulldogs and Longhorns each look to earn a massive top-10 victory and strengthen their position for the College Football Playoff.

Today's contest is a rematch from a pair of matchups between these two teams last season. The Bulldogs would emerge victorious in both meetings, one in the regular season, and another in an overtime thriller for the SEC Championship.

This matchup is also the first trip to Athens for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs during his time as a high school prospect. Despite the Bulldogs' efforts, Manning elected to commit to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

With a win today, Georgia will be in a fantastic position to reach the College Football Playoff and will also have a decent chance at reaching the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs have appeared in four consecutive SEC title matches and have played in seven of the last eight.

Injuries Having an Effect on the Matchup

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton
Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

While today's matchup is likely to provide some exciting moments, there has been an unfortunate development in the contest as a Georgia Bulldog player appears to have suffered an injury.

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen appears to have suffered an injury to his leg and is currently being attended to by the team's medical staff. It is unsure if Allen will be able to return to the game.

Allen has been the star player for Georgia on defense this season, and if they lose him, that would be a significant loss. Georgia will now rely on the likes of Chris Cole, Raylen Wilson and Justin Williams to carry the load at linebacker.

The Bulldogs headed into this matchup fairly healthy, but cannot afford to lose more contributors with a handful of games left in the season. Limiting injuries and returning as many players as possible will be a must as the season continues.

Updates to this players status and availability will be made available as they are released by the University of Georgia's medical staff. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Bulldogs' matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

