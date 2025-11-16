Georgia Linebacker Suffers Injury in Matchup vs Texas Longhorns
A Georgia Bulldogs football player has suffered an injury during their week 12 matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs week 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns is underway as the Bulldogs and Longhorns each look to earn a massive top-10 victory and strengthen their position for the College Football Playoff.
Today's contest is a rematch from a pair of matchups between these two teams last season. The Bulldogs would emerge victorious in both meetings, one in the regular season, and another in an overtime thriller for the SEC Championship.
This matchup is also the first trip to Athens for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs during his time as a high school prospect. Despite the Bulldogs' efforts, Manning elected to commit to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
With a win today, Georgia will be in a fantastic position to reach the College Football Playoff and will also have a decent chance at reaching the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs have appeared in four consecutive SEC title matches and have played in seven of the last eight.
Injuries Having an Effect on the Matchup
While today's matchup is likely to provide some exciting moments, there has been an unfortunate development in the contest as a Georgia Bulldog player appears to have suffered an injury.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen appears to have suffered an injury to his leg and is currently being attended to by the team's medical staff. It is unsure if Allen will be able to return to the game.
Allen has been the star player for Georgia on defense this season, and if they lose him, that would be a significant loss. Georgia will now rely on the likes of Chris Cole, Raylen Wilson and Justin Williams to carry the load at linebacker.
The Bulldogs headed into this matchup fairly healthy, but cannot afford to lose more contributors with a handful of games left in the season. Limiting injuries and returning as many players as possible will be a must as the season continues.
Updates to this players status and availability will be made available as they are released by the University of Georgia's medical staff. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Bulldogs' matchup against the Texas Longhorns.