Five Georgia Bulldog Players That Need to Have Big Games in the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Five Georgia players who need to have strong performances in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to ensure the Bulldogs earn a win over Ole Miss.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from their first College Football Playoff matchup of the 2025 season as the prepare to travel to New Orleans, Louisiana for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels.

This matchup will be a rematch of a contest that took place earlier in the regular season in Athens, Georgia. In this contest, both offenses shined, but it was the Bulldogs that outlasted Ole Miss en route to a 43-35 victory.

Multiple Bulldogs turned in strong efforts in the team’s win, and will need to do so this week in order to ensure the Dawgs advance to the next round of the College Football Playoff. As gameday quickly approaches, here are five Georgia Bulldogs players who need to have a big game in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

1. Ellis Robinson IV/Demello Jones

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Pass interference is called on Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during this play against Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Jones and Robinson oftentimes play on the opposite side of the field, the duo of cornerbacks have become absolutely crucial to Georgia’s defense down the stretch. Considering Ole Miss’ style of offense and Georgia’s man-to-man tendencies, cornerback play will be crucial to the Dawgs’ success.

2. Malachi Toliver

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the wake of starting center Drew Bobo’s injury, Toliver has stepped up in a big way for the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Given the amount of stunts that Ole Miss’ defensive line runs, Toliver will need to be at his best to ensure that the Bulldogs’ offensive operation moves as smoothly as possible.

3. Zachariah Branch

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) reacts after a catch against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No transfer has made a bigger impact on Georgia’s roster this season than wide receiver Zachariah Branch. As the season has progressed, Branch has become that much more crucial to the Dawgs’ success. Given the “win or go home” format of the playoff, Georgia will need its star receiver to be at his best for the remainder of the season.

4. CJ Allen

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

CJ Allen’s play this season has been nothing short of superb for the Dawgs and given the style of opponent Georgia’s defense is set to face, it will be needed more than ever. Zone coverage awareness, as well as as strong run game fits will be a must in order to keep Ole Miss’ offensive attack at bay.

5. Gunner Stockton

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels safety TJ Banks (7) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stockton’s play in the first meeting was arguably the main reason the Dawgs scored on every offensive drive and the quarterback turned in possibly his best performance of the season, totaling five touchdowns. If the Bulldogs passer is able to replicate this output in the Sugar Bowl, the Dawgs are going to be extremely hard to defeat.

The Bulldogs will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday, January 1st in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN.