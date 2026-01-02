Georgia Football Staffer Expected to Be Hired by Western Kentucky

Georgia football staffer David Metcalf is expected to be hired by Western Kentucky.

Now that the season is officially over for the Georgia Bulldogs, pieces from the program are starting to move. Multiple players have already entered their names into the transfer portal and now names are starting to leave the staff. Assistant running backs coach David Hill was recently announced as the running backs coach at Colorado State and now a defensive staffer is expected to take another job.

Defensive backs analyst David Metcalf is expected to be hired as the safeties coach at Western Kentucky, according to Matt Zenitz. He has worked closely with Donte Williams, Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson during his time at Georgia and is now climbing up the totem pole.

Muschamp was recently announced as the new defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns. He has not yet brought anyone from Georgia over to Austin with him, however, it likely would not be a surprise to anyone if he did.

The Bulldogs have a done a good job for the most part of keeping their coaches on staff over the last few offseason. Obviously it's hard to keep everyone, but when it comes to position coaches, not many have decided to leave Georgia for a different job. It will be interesting to see if that trend continues this year as well.

Kirby Smart just wrapped up his 10th season as the head coach at the University of Georgia. He has brought a lot of success to the program and a lot of consistency as well. One way he has been able to do that not only by making the right hires, but by also keeping people on staff. Sometimes though, coaches need to go somewhere else to continue to grow or need a change of scenery to continue to climb the totem pole.

