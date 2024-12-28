Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck Declares for the NFL Draft
Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck has officially declared for the NFL draft.
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will start announcing their plans regarding the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs, who are currently in the hunt for a national title. The latest to do so is Carson Beck as he has officially declared for the NFL draft.
On Dec. 23, it was announced by the University of Georgia that Beck has successful elbow surgery following his injury in the SEC Championship. A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025. However, it resulted in Beck having to miss the college football playoffs. Here is a statement from the school that was released:
"ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca. A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025."
Beck had both a unique and honorable journey at Georgia. He was unique as he elected to wait his turn to become the starting quarterback for multiple seasons instead of transferring. He will finish his college career with 7,912 passing yards, 58 touchdown passes and a career 68% completion rate. Beck lost just three games as a starter for the Bulldogs and helped win an SEC title this season.
