Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke out against the College Football Playoff Committee's criteria.
The third round of college football playoff rankings came out Tuesday evening and they were met with a lot of criticism. A lot of the attention was centered around Georgia, as the committee bumped them up two spots to No. 10 following their win over Tennessee, a top-10 team at the time they played.
Many media pundits voiced their opinions on Georgia's ranking and head coach Kirby Smart had his own words to say about the committee's decision. Smart was vocal about it following the Tennessee game and added on during the SEC's teleconference on Wednesday.
“It’s a hard one because I don’t know what they’re looking for,” Kirby Smart said. “They can’t define that. It’s not simple, either. I mean, anybody can be on that committee and say, ‘This is what we’re looking for. This is our criteria and there’s so much that it overlaps things and everybody debates it and I don’t have time to really waste energy on it.”
That wasn't all that Smart had to say though. He said that the way the committee is evaluating teams is 'unjust'.
“So, I think it’s more than your non-conference games and who you play, it just seems unjust to me when you evaluate somebody’s got a third-ranked defense or somebody’s got a fifth-ranked defense, well don’t you think their defense is dictated by who they played on offense," Smart said. "And how many top offenses they played? Because last time I checked, our offense and our defense have played the top offenses and defenses across the country. Well, you’re not gonna be ranked as high if you play top ones than if you player lower ranked ones, and that’s what gets me."
