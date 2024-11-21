Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
The Georgia Bulldogs have been no stranger to elite recruiting classes since the arrival of Kirby Smart in December of 2015. They've never fallen outside of the top-3 in the consensus recruiting rankings and have had the number class three times since Smart's become the head coach, and on the way for their fourth No. 1 class in 2025 if things hold where they are currently.
Georgia recently landed the commitment of EDGE rusher Chase Linton which makes (26) commits in the class and vaults them into the consensus No. 1 spot on 247sports.com. But wait... there's more for Georgia.
Here are the names you need to know as National Signing Day approaches.
Justus Terry, DL
Terry is arguably the best remaining non-committed football player in America. The young defensive line prospect out of Manchester, Georgia was at one point committed to USC. Georgia was the first school to offer Terry and defensive line coach Tray Scott has done a tremendous job from day one with Terry.
LaGonza Hayward, DB
Hayward is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. Though that hasn't stopped the Bulldogs from continuing to pursue the in-state prospect out of Toombs County, Georgia. Though he's a home-state kid, Hayward has a deep connection to Tennessee. They were his first D1 offer during a process that didn't see SEC offers until the fall of his Junior year.
Christian Gass, LB
Another Tennessee Commit, Gass was in town on a visit a week ago when Georgia's defense held Tennessee scoreless in the second half of that football. The Eastside High School native is seriously considering Georgia, and has a solid relationship with Glenn Schumann.
Anthony "Turbo" Rogers, RB
Turbo Rogers recently de-committed from Alabama. The star running back has been in long communication with the Georgia Bulldogs, dating back to Dell McGee's time in Athens as the running backs coach. He opened up his recruitment recently and specifically noted Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State as the potential landing spots.
Dennis UzoChuKwu, OL
Uzochukwu is a 6'5, 285 pound offensive lineman out of Peachtree Ridge High School in Georgia. The young prospect is currently committed to Georgia State. Though after a recent offer, which sources have indicated is committable, from Georgia, things are likely to change as signing day approaches here.
Jeremiah McCloud, DL
McCloud is currnetly committed to the University of Florida. However, the Lee County High School football player is currently teammates with Georgia commit Ousmane Kromah and has shown quite an intrest in Georgia. He's a name to watch as we come down the stretch.
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
