Skip to main content

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State

Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett talks about Georgia's win over Mississippi State.

Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after Mississippi State brought the game within five points after a punt return for a touchdown right before the half. Ladd McConkey got the second half started with a 70-yard run for a touchdown. Georgia would then score three more times after that to coast to another conference victory. 

After the game, we caught up with Stetson Bennett to talk about Georgia's big win and how he felt the game went overall. Here is what he had to say: 

Recap: 

Georgia got off to a hot start by getting on the board first thanks to a two-yard touchdown pass that was reeled in by Brock Bowers. They would then kick a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 at the start of the second quarter. 

Mississippi State then went on to kick a field goal to bring the score within seven but was quickly followed up by another Georgia touchdown after Bennett scrambled his way into the end zone. After kicking another field goal and stopping Georgia on their next possession, Mississippi State took a punt return to the house to bring the score to 17-12 going into the half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, in the second half, it was all Georgia. They went on to score 28 points in the second half while Mississippi State only found the end zone one more time. That brought the game to a final score of 45-19 as Kirby Smart and his team remain undefeated and punched their ticket for a trip to the SEC championship game in Atlanta, Georgia. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221112_RRD_UGAAA_00554-X4
Football

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia Handles Mississippi State

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19421966
News

FINAL Score: Georgia Beats Mississippi State 45 to 19 in Starkville

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_4038-X4
News

Watch: Ladd McConkey Takes Over in the Third Quarter at Mississippi State

By Christian Goeckel
Stetjet
News

Watch: Stetson Bennett Shows Off Filthy Juke For Georgia's Second Touchdown

By Christian Goeckel
20221015_AJW_FB_VANDY_1712-X2
News

BREAKING: Javon Bullard Exits Mississippi State Contest

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19421415
News

Georgia vs Mississippi State Halftime Report

By Jeremiah Stoddard
2321B0F5-492D-46B8-8C4E-407C0C2C876F
News

Georgia vs Mississippi State: Live Updates

By Christian Kirby II
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_1446-X2
News

Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Mississippi State

By Jonathan Williams