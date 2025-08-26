Georgia RB Nate Frazier Inks NIL Deal With Iconic Powerade Brand
The NIL era of college football has continued to take over the sport. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, stars across the sport have continued to ink major NIL deals, adding to their national prominence while raking in major dollars.
Georgia RB Nate Frazier has continued to be at the forefront of NIL. After a breakout freshman season where he rushed for 671 yards and eight touchdowns, companies have continued to gravitate towards the running back. Just last week, Frazier inked a deal with Beats by Dre, one of the biggest headphone companies in the world. Frazier was among nine players to be included in their promotion.
On Tuesday, Frazier inked another NIL deal and this time with the iconic brand Powerade. He was one of four players to ink the deal with Powerade. Frazier, along with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt, and Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa.
The campaign for Powerade is called “It Takes More”. Powerade is entering its third consecutive year in the NIL space and has continued to expand its brand and identity in the sport. Tuesday is just the latest step of that continued dominance.
Heading into the 2025 season, Frazier will be leaned on again to lead the Bulldogs offense and be a key part of their success in hopes of winning a national title. Frazier showed he can be efficient with his touches and be a problem in the backfield. He finished with stellar PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades a season ago. Frazier received a 79.7 offensive grade and an 84.2 run grade. It is one of the better scores you will see from a freshman in his first season.
Frazier and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 campaign this Saturday against Marshall at 3:30 PM. The game will be featured on ESPN, and Bulldogs can watch their emerging star at Sanford Stadium or on TV.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
Other Georgia News:
- WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Team Posts Video From Inter-Squad Scrimmage
- Kirby Smart Makes Hilarious Revelation About What He Does When Ordering Chick-fil-A