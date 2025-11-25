Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - How to Watch: TV Channel and Stream
Here is where fans can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Black Friday.
Rivalry week of the 2025 college football season has arrived as teams all across the country begin preparations for the final week of the regular season in hopes of earning bragging rights against their most hated opponents.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of many schools looking to do so, as they prepare to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This will be the 118th matchup between these two programs in a series that the Dawgs control 72-41-5.
While this rivalry features some incredible traditions, this year's matchup will be slightly different than usual. For the first time in series history, the game will be played on a neutral site, as the two teams are set to face off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
This year's matchup will also be played on Black Friday, as opposed to a traditional Saturday gameday. It will be the second year in a row that these two teams play on the Friday following Thanksgiving.
Last year's matchup saw arguably the greatest Georgia-Georgia Tech game of all time, as the two teams battled for a staggering eight overtimes before the Dawgs secured a walk-off victory in Athens. This year, both teams will be looking to have a much shorter path to victory.
Georgia Bulldogs With a Chance to Make Series History
While both teams' College Football Playoff hopes would greatly benefit from a victory, the Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to make series history with a win. Should the Dawgs emerge victorious on Saturday, they will have earned their eighth consecutive victory over their rivals.
Eight games in a row would be the longest win streak the Dawgs have ever earned over Georgia Tech and would tie the series record for both programs. The Yellow Jackets rattled off eight straight wins over the Bulldogs from 1949 to 1956, but have not won more than three in a row since then.
For those not traveling to Atlanta to see this year's rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate," here is where you can tune in to catch these two programs live.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Gameday: Friday, Nov. 28th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color commentary)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!