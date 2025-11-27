Georgia Bulldogs Release Gameday Trailer Ahead of Hateful Matchup With Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs' social media team has released a video to hype fans up ahead of their rivalry matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 24 hours away from their final regular-season game of the 2025 college football season, as they gear up for a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
This year's rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" will be the 119th meeting between these two programs, but the first recorded matchup in series history to take place in a neutral site, as the game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will also be the second consecutive season the game takes place on Black Friday.
Last year's matchup was arguably the greatest game in this series' history as the two teams competed in one of the longest games of the 2024 season. The Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
What ensued would be a back-and-forth affair between the two programs that resulted in a staggering eight overtimes. Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier's rushing touchdown would be the final blow, giving the Dawgs a 44-42 win in Athens.
Both Teams Looking for Different Results in 2025
As both teams prepare for this year's contest, the two programs would likely prefer the matchup not to take as long, as they are both in the mix to reach their respective conference championships and need to remain as healthy as possible ahead of the postseason.
With kickoff less than a day away, the Bulldogs' social media team has released an official trailer to create excitement in fans before these two teams face off.
This week's trailer is narrated by former Bulldogs linebacker Alec Ogletree and features a handful of massive moments from past games in the series to get fans ready to get up and be loud in their passionate hate for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
While this year's matchup may take place in a slightly different location and will be played on an unusual day, Friday's game will likely not be lacking in any Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.
The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will begin their week 14 matchup on Friday, November 28th, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kick off for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made available on ABC.