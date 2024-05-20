Georgia's Biggest Questions Entering 2024 Schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 entering a 2024 season with plenty of questions. We present the biggest questions for Georgia this fall.
Despite being widely considered the odds on favorite to win the College Football Playoff as well as bolstering the No. 1 preseason ranking, the Georgia Bulldogs still have plenty of lingering questions about their 2024 season on the horizon.
They have nearly a double digit number of NFL draftees to replace, as well as four new position coaches on this coaching staff. Let's address some of the lingering questions this football team must answer if they are going to run the regular season slate this fall.
Questions For Georgia's 2024 Schedule
1. Will Carson Beck find room for improvement?
It's hard to improve upon a season in which you complete nearly 73% of your passes for almost 4,000 yards. Not to mention having that season be your first as a starter in the SEC, and your first time playing real football since 2019 when you were a senior in high school. Carson Beck overcame plenty last fall and surprised many with his abilities. Though in 2024, the question still remains... how can he improve and continue to get better? Well, there's certainly one area that needs an uptick. Downfield accuracy, particularly in the middle of the field is the last infinity stone for Beck. He's somewhat struggled to put the ball on receivers on deeper routes. Any of the timing and accuracy-based routes on the underneath to intermediate range, he's deadly accurate with. It's the deep ball shots that need to see more consistency to unlock this offense's full potential.
2. Can Georgia remain undefeated at home?
Georgia currently holds the sport's longest active home winning streak at 25 games. If they win out in 2024 — a very strong possibility considering the slate of opponents — they will extend that streak to 31. Their last home loss came in 2019 to the hands of South Carolina and then head coach now Georgia analyst, Will Muschamp. The longest streak to date is held by the Miami Hurricanes who won 58 games in a row at home.
3. Will Georgia's Defense Return to Glory?
Georgia's defense was far from porous a year ago. They finished 9th in total defense, allowing just 289 YPG. They finished 5th in total points allowed per game. It was by all accounts, a typical Georgia defensive performance under head coach Kirby Smart. However, they finished 66th in total sacks (30.0), 96th in total tackles for loss (72.0), and 69th in turnovers forced (17). Sure, they kept people out of their endzone, but the "havoc plays" that made this Georgia defense so daunting during the first two national titles have taken a bit of a step back. Inevitably, the majority of the havoc production comes from a dominant defensive line and front seven getting after the opponents, something Georgia had in droves during the first two titles.
