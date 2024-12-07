Georgia's Carson Beck Injured vs Texas During SEC Championship
A Georgia football player has gone down with an injury against the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs are facing the Texas Longhorns in a rematch for the SEC title at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately for the Dawgs though, quarterback Carson Beck got injured on the final play of the first half and ended up limping off of the field from the looks of it. Beck looked to be favoring his left side.
Georgia with one second on the clock was trying to attempt a hail mary but Beck was hit as he threw and remained on the ground. Beck eventually stood up and walked off of the field, but did so gingerly.
This article will be updated when an injury update has been provided.
UPDATE: Carson Beck has been ruled out by ABC.
