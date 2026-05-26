Georgia's Kirby Smart Open to SEC Self-Governing Amid CFB Rules Discussions

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals he is in support of the SEC breaking away and self-governing if the current NCAA rules are not enforced.

The sport of college football is in an extremely tense place as of now. With NIL deals climbing higher, tampering supposedly rampant, and expansion of the College Football Playoff on the horizon, there are many debates being had about what the next steps should be to preserve the sanctity of the sport.

While many athletic directors, coaches, and other experts have offered numerous ideas to solve issues at hand, there does not seem to be a clear solution to the current problems. This has resulted in some members of specific conferences flirting with the idea of departing and creating their own self-governing organization.

One major figure who appears to be in favor of this notion is Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Who according to On3, recently stated that he is more than open to the SEC creating its own self-governing entity during the SEC's spring meeting period.

Georgia's Kirby Smart is Open to the SEC Self-Governing

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"I've said this for a long time to our president, I've been a huge advocate that if we can't find rules that everybody plays by, then we should play on our own," said Smart. "I'm not afraid of that. I'm not afraid to break away and say that our conference is strong enough to go out and play."

Smart's comments do not specify whether he feels the conference should break away and begin its own league, or if the member schools should be governed by a separate entity while competing in NCAA contests. However, the idea of an entire conference self-governing in college football is sure to grab the attention of many.

While it would provide a better enforcement of rules to SEC schools, the idea of self-governance has come with numerous dissenters citing that it would force the conference to operate on its own away from the NCAA and would put it at a competitive disadvantage for schools that are not operating under the same rules.

While the idea has been proposed multiple times by numerous figures within the conference, there are currently no known plans for the SEC to enact a form of self-government. However, if debates regarding the enforcement of rules within the sport do not improve, the possibility of the SEC creating its own governing body will become much more likely.