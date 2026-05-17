Georgia Bulldogs Projected Amongst Most Complete Rosters in College Football for 2026

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to have one of college football's most complete rosters for the 2026 season.

In college football, the ultimate goal for any team is to win a championship and be the last team standing come the end of the season. In order to do so, a roster must have a plethora of talent with minimal deficiencies.

While there are numerous highly talented programs around the sport this year, some programs appear to be more complete than others. One of these programs who appears most ready to compete for a championship is the Georgia Bulldogs, who many projects will have one of college football's most complete rosters during the 2026 season.

The Bulldogs have consistently been in the mix for titles under head coach Kirby Smart, and have frequently been praised for not only their talent, but their depth. This season appears to be no different, as the Dawgs are heading into 2026 without any major deficiencies.

Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Have One of Nation's Most Complete Rosters

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) is tackled by defensive lineman Xavier McCleod (94) during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Georgia will not have to rely on one superstar or a single position group carrying the load this season. The Bulldogs, who finished atop last season's 247Sports Team Talent Composite, again boast one of the nation's deepest rosters," wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "Their strengths begin in the trenches -- where championship teams are often defined -- and extend through the secondary. Former five-star recruits KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV anchor the back end of the defense."

The Bulldogs were listed by the media company as the third most complete roster, behind only Ohio State and Texas. The Dawgs are not set to face either of these programs during the upcoming regular season.

Despite claims from others that the Dawgs seem to have a complete roster, Kirby Smart has frequently sounded the alarm that he feels his roster (along with all rosters in the sport) have less depth than ever before.

Smart and the Bulldogs' will look to overcome their self-proclaimed deficiencies this season, as the team looks to reach its third consecutive College Football Playoff and win its third national title of the decade.

Georgia's quest for another national title will officially begin in week one of the regular season when the Dawgs host Tennessee State for their season opener. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has not lost to a non-Power Four opponent, and is undefeated in season openers.