Georgia vs Clemson Betting Line Update; Bulldogs Prohibitive Favorites

Brooks Austin

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC., on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC., on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) /

The Georgia Bulldogs were just a 3.0 point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game away from heading back to their third straight College Football Playoff game. It was a bitter pill to swallow for a team that was arguably one of the best in college football a year ago. Now, entering the 2024 season, they are the odds on favorite to win the title this season.

Though if the Bulldogs were to win a title in 2024, it won't be without surviving a thorough gauntlet of opponents on the slate. They have five opponents on the regular season schedule, starting off with No. 15 Clemson inside Mercedes Benz-Stadium.

Currently, Georgia is a 13.5 point favorite, according to FanDuel.
Team totals are currently set at 47.5 points. These two programs haven't faced off since 2021 when the final score was 10 to 6 in a contest that featured two of the sport's premier defensive units.

Brooks Austin

