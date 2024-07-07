Georgia vs Clemson Betting Line Update; Bulldogs Prohibitive Favorites
The Georgia Bulldogs were just a 3.0 point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game away from heading back to their third straight College Football Playoff game. It was a bitter pill to swallow for a team that was arguably one of the best in college football a year ago. Now, entering the 2024 season, they are the odds on favorite to win the title this season.
Though if the Bulldogs were to win a title in 2024, it won't be without surviving a thorough gauntlet of opponents on the slate. They have five opponents on the regular season schedule, starting off with No. 15 Clemson inside Mercedes Benz-Stadium.
Currently, Georgia is a 13.5 point favorite, according to FanDuel.
Team totals are currently set at 47.5 points. These two programs haven't faced off since 2021 when the final score was 10 to 6 in a contest that featured two of the sport's premier defensive units.
