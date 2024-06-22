Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs were pinned on a list of the most overrated college football teams since 2010.
There is a lot of hype around the city of Athens heading into the 2024 college football season and rightfully so. They return one of, if not, the best quarterbacks in the sport along with a litany of other names on the roster from a season ago and have head coach Kirby Smart who is considered the top coach in college football right now. However, one preseason article went in another direction when talking about Georgia football.
247 Sports released an article listing out the most overrated teams in college football since 2010 and the Dawgs were on the list. According to the article, since the year listed, Georgia has started a season ranked inside of the top 25 and finished unranked four different times. For those reasons, Georgia was pinned on the list. However, it was also noted that Georgia has only done so just one time under Coach Smart and that was during his inaugural season at the University of Georgia.
Perhaps by statistics Georgia might be classified as "overrated" but that certainly has not been the case since 2017. They have since won two conference titles, two national titles and made the college football playoffs three times. If those types of things get you put on a list of overrated teams then Georgia fans would likely take that trade-off every day of the week.
With Coach Smart at the helm and the new expanded playoff coming into play this season, it can be expected that Georgia will not be adding to that tally any time soon. The Bulldogs are considered one of the favorites to win the title this season, and that will likely be a theme for the foreseeable future in the city of Athens.
