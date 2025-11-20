Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Odds - Bulldogs a Multiple Score Favorite
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as a multiple score favorite over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Just like last year, this year's Georgia vs Georgia Tech rivalry game will be played on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Last year's game was played in Sanford Stadium while this year's will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, technically as a home game for Georgia Tech. Both programs are having successful seasons this year, so it should be an interesting matchup.
The Yellow Jackets are once again led by quarterback Haynes King, who is having a tremendous season. The offense has been rolling this year and they are one of the most efficient offenses in the country.
Despite Georgia Tech's success this season and the impressive offense they will be bringing into this matchup, Georgia is still the heavy favorite coming into this season.
Georgia Football a Massive Favorite Over Georgia Tech
The Bulldogs have been listed as a 12.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets, according to Draft Kings.
That might come as a bit of a shock for some, considering it's very likely that both teams will come into this game with just one loss on the season; however, a deeper dive will likely explain why.
For starters, Georgia appears to be peaking at the right time. In their last two games, Georgia handled Mississippi State on the road, and then this past weekend, they dominated Texas at home by a final score of 35-10. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, has taken a loss to NC State and barely squeaked one out vs a one-win Boston College team last week.
There is no questioning Georgia Tech's ability on offense this season, but the defense has definitely been suspect. They rank 71st in points allowed, 96th for rush defense, 105th for pass defense and 105th in total defense. Georgia's offense has also been impressive this season and knowing that is what the Bulldogs will be going up against certainly tilts the needle in favor of Georgia.
With all of that said, though, Georgia was expected to take care of business last year against Georgia Tech and the game ended up going to eight overtimes. In fact, for a little bit, it seemed like Georgia Tech was going to handle the Bulldogs. So nothing can be assumed going into this matchup.
Next week's game is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC.