The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday to kick off their 2022 SEC slate against a Gamecocks team that is licking their wounds from a 41 to 30 loss to Arkansas on the road a week ago.

Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite in the football game according to SISportsBook, as South Carolina will likely be without multiple defensive starters against what is perhaps Georgia's most lethal offensive attack yet under head coach Kirby Smart.

According to the Football Power Index, Georgia has a 91.2% chance of winning on Saturday. As for our staff here at Dawgs Daily, we have submitted our weekly score predictions.

Georgia vs South Carolina Score Predictions

Brooks Austin: Georgia 42, South Carolina 16

Two years away. South Carolina shows all of the things on tape that it requires to be a successful SEC football team. They play fast, they play physical, they strain for four quarters, and they fight for and believe in their head coach, it's evident. They just don't have the players. That's the reality of Saturday's impending battle.

Apart from that, it's also a schematical nightmare for Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks. In short, they are a throw-it short, then throw-it long offense. This means they are betting on beating your guys in one on one open field tackle situations, and they are betting on taking shots downfield. Those two things aren't conducive to winning results against a team in Georgia who is one of the best tackling teams in all of college football combined with a secondary unit that has allowed just two receptions of more than 20 yards all season.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 45, South Carolina 14

I know, off the bat, everyone will be up in arms at the prediction of the Gamecocks scoring two touchdowns against this young but stout Georgia defense. While I think Georgia still has one of if not the best defense in the country, I think with the help of Spencer Rattler and some fast receivers will find a way into the endzone, even if it is against Georgia's second and third team.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 38, South Carolina 10

South Carolina has given up nine sacks in two games while Georgia's defense has been playing lights out and has not allowed a touchdown yet on the season. With how good Georgia's offense has looked two games in and how efficient Stetson Bennett has been distributing the football, I see Georgia jumping out in front early and never looking back. Georgia will roll in week three against the Gamecocks behind the arm of Bennett and a strong day from the Bulldogs' front seven getting after Spencer Rattler.

Georgia Injury Report

AD Mitchell, WR - Will "definitely not be able to practice today (Monday)" according to Kirby Smart.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

South Carolina Injury Report per Gamecocks Digest

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

