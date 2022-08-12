“I think the biggest thing is staying healthy for Arian. He just hasn’t been on the field long enough as a developmental player."

That was Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Thursday when speaking about junior wide receiver Arian Smith. Shortly after his press conference, Smith suffered yet another injury during that afternoon's practice, sources confirmed to Dawgs Daily late Thursday evening. Now, on Friday, an update has been provided.

As further information was gathered on the injury, Smith will undergo surgery and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

In games that he has been able to play in, Smith has displayed his game-breaking speed and his ability to beat defenses over the top, but it's a matter of availability when it comes to Smith, which is something Monken also touched on during his press conference.

Monken discussed how they are trying to transition him away from being just a "situational player" to an everyday player. The Georgia offensive coordinator highlighted how much Smith changes the game schematically on defense with his speed and how having him on the field also helps tremendously in the run game as well because teams can't load up the box due to Smith being a threat downfield.

