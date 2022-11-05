Skip to main content

FINAL: Georgia Dominates Tennessee In Athens

The University of Georgia is back on top of the college football landscape after a dominating performance against the former No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

FINAL: 27 to 13. The University of Georgia is back on top of the college football landscape after a dominating performance against the former No. 1 ranked team in the form of the Tennessee Volunteers. 

Final game notes: 

  • Georgia moves its record to 9-0 (6-0 SEC) with a 27-13 victory over #1 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC).
  • Georgia improves to 3-5 all-time against the No. 1 ranked team in school history. The other wins over No. 1 teams came against Florida (28-3 in Jacksonville) in 1985 and Alabama (33-18) for the 2022 CFP National Championship.
  • Tonight marked the highest ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium that opened in 1929 with No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 UT (CFP rankings).
  • The Bulldogs now have won 24 straight regular season games including their last 17 SEC games in that span.
  • Georgia now leads the UT series 27-23-2. They have won six in a row, all by double digits.
  • Head coach Kirby Smart is now 6-1 against UT and 75-15 overall.
  • With today’s win, Georgia is now 4-1 as the No. 3 CFP team in the land. On Selection Day in 2017, Georgia made the CFP and went 1-1, outlasting No. 2 Oklahoma in 2OT in the Rose Bowl and falling in OT to No. 4 Alabama for the national title. Last year, Georgia again was No. 3 on Selection Day and then beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the CFP Semifinal/Capital One Orange Bowl, then No. 1 Alabama 33-18 for the 2022 CFP national title.

The Georgia Bulldogs held a football team in the Volunteers that were averaging more than fifty points per game completely out of their endzone. They didn't allow a touchdown to a football team that entered the football game scoring 6.5 touchdowns per contest entering the game. 

Georgia's offense knew entering the football game that they would need to score points, and they did exactly that until the rain began to fall midway through the third quarter. It was Georgia's methodical field goal-scoring drive in the second half that not only took nearly 9 minutes off the clock but essentially removed all doubt that they'd come out on top Saturday evening. 

It's been commonly referred to as the Kirby Smart death march, and though it only amounted to a field goal, soaking up more than half of a quarter on one drive completely nullified the concept of Tennessee's offense. They operate on getting as many chances to score the football as possible via as many possessions as possible, and for nearly half of a quarter, they were sitting on their hands. 

Georgia held the Volunteers to 2 for 13 on third down Saturday afternoon, allowing just 94 yards on the ground on 43 attempts, an abysmal 2.2 yards per carry by the Volunteers. 

Georgia proved Saturday that not only are they the best football team in the country, but they also seem to be the only team in the country with a top-5 defense and a top-5 offense. 

Final Stats

73E9A97A-B022-4F60-8AEE-2DE5BDEE68D7
61EA651D-E1FA-4D4E-9237-35FED34DBF96
D199FF14-F7D7-46AD-B7F4-604F9CD1CCDE

Fg0g7B2UAAABk-r
