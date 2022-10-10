Georgia's Defense Gets Back to Dominance in Win Against Auburn

Georgia's defense showed up in a big way against Auburn as they stifled the Tiger's offense and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 42-10 victory and helping them earn their sixth straight win against the Tigers.

Auburn struggled to find any momentum on offense as the Bulldog's defense made life very difficult on the Tigers' young quarterback, Robby Ashford. Georgia forced Auburn to a third down situation 17 different times while only allowing them to convert five total times. They also limited Auburn to just 93 total rushing yards and an average of 3.7 yards per carry.

Ashford was also only able to complete 13 of his 38 passes as he spent most of his day scrambling out of the pocket and throwing the ball away due to Georgia's relentless pressure in the pocket.

The Tigers would be kept out of the end zone all the way until the fourth quarter when Jarquez Hunter took a 62-yard reception to the house for Auburn's only touchdown. Outside of that the Bulldogs forced seven punts, forced a fumble, and made the Tigers turn it over on downs a single time as well.

Georgia's offense struggled to move the ball in the game but the defense balanced out their offensive struggles by not allowing Auburn to put a single point on the board in the first half. That allowed Georgia to work some kinks out on offense and head into the locker room with a 14-point lead.

While Auburn may not have the most daunting offense in the SEC, Georgia was in need of some confidence after struggling with Missouri a week ago and they more than earned it today defensively. Even without star defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs were able to get a good push up front, create havoc in the backfield and help carry Georgia to yet another victory on the season and in the dominant fashion that so many are used to seeing from them.

