Skip to main content

Georgia's Defense Gets Back to Dominance in Win Against Auburn

Georgia's defense put on yet another dominant showing in their win against the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia's defense showed up in a big way against Auburn as they stifled the Tiger's offense and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 42-10 victory and helping them earn their sixth straight win against the Tigers. 

Auburn struggled to find any momentum on offense as the Bulldog's defense made life very difficult on the Tigers' young quarterback, Robby Ashford. Georgia forced Auburn to a third down situation 17 different times while only allowing them to convert five total times. They also limited Auburn to just 93 total rushing yards and an average of 3.7 yards per carry. 

Ashford was also only able to complete 13 of his 38 passes as he spent most of his day scrambling out of the pocket and throwing the ball away due to Georgia's relentless pressure in the pocket. 

The Tigers would be kept out of the end zone all the way until the fourth quarter when Jarquez Hunter took a 62-yard reception to the house for Auburn's only touchdown. Outside of that the Bulldogs forced seven punts, forced a fumble, and made the Tigers turn it over on downs a single time as well. 

Georgia's offense struggled to move the ball in the game but the defense balanced out their offensive struggles by not allowing Auburn to put a single point on the board in the first half. That allowed Georgia to work some kinks out on offense and head into the locker room with a 14-point lead. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Auburn may not have the most daunting offense in the SEC, Georgia was in need of some confidence after struggling with Missouri a week ago and they more than earned it today defensively. Even without star defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs were able to get a good push up front, create havoc in the backfield and help carry Georgia to yet another victory on the season and in the dominant fashion that so many are used to seeing from them. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

C1C8C44A-C421-4456-A3CA-AE32C0595961
Football

WATCH: George Pickens Does it Again

By Jonathan Williams
9C8F9A44-70DC-4D17-8604-F571750FDBF7
News

JUST IN: Georgia Reclaims No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25

By Brooks Austin
IMG_9426
Football

Grade Report: Georgia's Defense Returns to Suffocating State

By Jonathan Williams
IMG_0112
Football

Grade Report: Georgia's Run Game Carried the Offense

By Jonathan Williams
IMG_0382-XL
Football

Branson Robinson Flashes, Makes a New Mark on Georgia History

By Jonathan Williams
6C920A8C-B9E6-4399-A2BB-4B4CBF2E1397
Football

Georgia's Run Game Shines in Win Against Auburn

By Jonathan Williams
IMG_6359
News

WATCH: Ladd McConkey Talks Building Back his Confidence Against Auburn

By Jonathan Williams
FullSizeRender
News

WATCH: SVP Talks Finishing Off Auburn on The Ground

By Brooks Austin