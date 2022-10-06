The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.

Georgia enters yet another matchup as a massive favorite, though they've experienced a back to back weeks of less-than-stellar performances. So, what's in store for the Bulldogs on Saturday against the Tigers?

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

Georgia Gets 4.0 Sacks

Georgia is currently tied at 116th in the country for team total sacks at just 6.0 on the year. Now, sacks are a rather useless statistic considering the pressure rates have been rather high. It's pretty simple, Georgia hasn't exactly played a quarterback that's willing to stand in there or extend plays with his legs. All of Georgia's opponents to date have had one thing in mind... get the ball out now.

That is until Saturday. Since taking over the offense, Robby Ashford has been their second-leading rusher due in large part to his willingness to scramble and extend. To do so, you have to be able to run away from SEC defenders, and for the most part he's been able to. However, this is the fastest football team he's seen to date. Georgia gets after Ashford on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Forces Three Turnovers

Auburn is averaging nearly 2.5 turnovers per game, and if you take out the turnover-less outlier that was the Missouri contest, they are prone to turn it over three times per game. They will return to such trends on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia's ability to play a multitude of zone coverages while simultaneously maintaining the ability to win against this Auburn team in man-to-man situations should keep Robby Ashford uneasy for the better part of the football game.

Georgia Goes 80% in the Redzone

Boy, if you watched the Oregon game, and only the Oregon game, you might think this Georgia offense was just born to score a touchdown every time they touched it. That hasn't been the case in the last several weeks. Georgia currently leads the nation in redzone trips (31), but they also lead the nation in redzone field goals (11). For those of you who are math wizards, that's 35% of redzone trips ending in field goals for Georgia. That's not elite.

Georgia will get back to elite status in the redzone on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on 80% of their trips to the green area.

