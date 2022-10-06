Skip to main content

Latest Betting Line Trends in Georgia vs Auburn

Georgia is set to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon inside Sanford Stadium. Here are the latest betting trends in the matchup.

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. 

Georgia is currently a 30.0-point favorite according to SISportsBook.com, with the team totals set at 49 points. So, Vegas expects Georgia to not only handle Auburn by at least 30 points, they don't expect more than 49 total points, telling you what they are predicting will be a defensive performance of old for this Georgia defense that hasn't played quite like itself the last several weeks. 

Latest Betting Odds - Georgia vs Auburn 

  • Full Game Spread: Georgia (-30.0)
  • First Quarter Spread: Georgia (-7.0) 
  • First Half Spread: Georgia (-16.5) 
  • Total Points - First Half (27.5) 

Where's the Money? 

According to VegasInsider, 76% of the total bets wagered are on Auburn with the points, but 67% of the total money wagered has been placed on Georgia as the favorite. So, this indicated the public money is being wagered on Auburn and the points, whereas most the majority of the larger wagers are being placed on Georgia. 

As for the Moneyline bets, the wagers placed on the teams to win the game straight up, Georgia has both the majority of bets placed (69%) and total money wagered (70%), as one would expect to see in a game with a 30-point spread. 

  • The TOTAL has gone UNDER in 7 of the last 7 Georgia games. 
  • The Total has gone UNDER in 5 out of the last 5 games against Auburn. 
  • Georgia is 7-0 against the spread in the last seven games against Auburn at home. 

