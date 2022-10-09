Georgia's Run Game Shines in Win Against Auburn

Georgia's run game showed up in a big way against Auburn as the Bulldogs' rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns in their win against the Tigers. They also averaged 7.5 yards per carry as they pummeled the Tigers on the ground and helped the Bulldogs earn their sixth victory on the season.

The Bulldogs' offense got off to a rocky start at the beginning of the game. That's when the offense started to lean on their run game and the results were astonishing considering this is an Auburn team was an experienced bunch. Whether it was Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards or Branson Robinson, Georgia's running backs got the job done today.

Edwards was the star of the show as he had his coming out party. The junior running back rushed for 83 yards and punched it into the end zone three different times. He almost added a fourth to the tally as he cruised into the end zone after a short passing play but the play would be called back due to holding.

Robinson, a true freshman, also got a heavy dosage of carries Saturday. Veteran running back, Kendall Milton, was taken out of the game due to a right leg injury and that opened the door for Robinson. He would finish the day with 12 carries, 98 rushing yards and a touchdown. A very impressive day for the first-year running back.

The leader of the unit, Kenny McIntosh, also did his part as he tacked on 37 yards on eight carries with a touchdown as well.

Even quarterback Stetson Bennett got in on the mix. At the start of the fourth quarter, Bennett would keep the ball and take it 64 yards all the way to the end zone to extend Georgia's lead to 25 points. It was also Georgia's longest run of the day.

It wasn't the most impressive performance from Georgia's offense against Auburn, but they did enough to get the job done and were able to find their running game when they needed it most. Perhaps that is something offensive coordinator Todd Monken and his offense can build off of moving forward.

