HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Defense Dominant in First Half vs Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs hold a 13-3 lead over Georgia Tech at halftime.
We are halfway through this year's rendition of Clean Old Fashion Hate. This year's game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it is still classified as a home game for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia's defense got off to a hot start by getting Georgia Tech off the field after Haynes King and the offense converted on 3rd and 11. The Bulldogs followed that up with a couple of first downs of their own, however, an interception from Gunner Stockton put Georgia Tech right in striking distance.
A couple of first downs put Georgia Tech in striking distance and they would go on to kick a field goal before the end of the first quarter.
Stockton and the offense would go on to settle in thanks to the run game being highly productive. Nate Frazier and Josh McCray carried the offense down the field to set Georgia up for a field goal of their own to make it a tied ball game in the second quarter.
On Georgia Tech's next possession, the Dawg's defense made another stop to get the ball back and a bad punt from the Yellow Jackets gave the Bulldogs the ball at midfield.
Georgia would go on to capitalize on the field position. A holding call on Georgia Tech and a big play from Zachariah Branch set Georgia up in the red zone. On third down, Stockton finds Branch again and makes a defender miss to get into the end zone to take a 10-3 lead with 4:35 left in the quarter.
Georgia Defense Dominant in the First Half vs Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech followed that up with a three and out on offense to give Georgia the ball right back with 3:15 left in the game.
A few big runs from Nate Frazier and an illegal use of the hands to the face call on Georgia Tech put Georgia in striking distance. Stockton had a couple of attempts at the end zone, but ultimately, Georgia had to settle for a field goal. Woodring would go on to make it to bring the score to 13-3 going into halftime.
Frazier finished the first half with 11 carries for 97 yards. Georgia as a team rushed for 147 yards in the first half while holding to just 79 yards of total offense. A dominating defensive performance from Georgia up to this point in the game.
Georgia will receive the ball coming out of the half.