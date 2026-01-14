A list of five things we already know about the 2026 Georgia Bulldogs.

While the 2025 college football season has not officially come to a close, the offseason has arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs, and they are getting ready for the 2026 season. True freshmen have barely been on campus, players are announcing their future plans still, and spring ball hasn't even arrived. But it's not too early to list five things we already know about the 2026 Georgia Bulldogs.

1. Linebacker Rotation

CJ Allen announced he is heading to the NFL, like everyone expected him to and Raylen Wilson announced he is coming back for another season. Those two decisions make Georgia's linebacker room very clear for the upcoming season. Wilson and Chris Cole will likely be the two starters out of the room, with the likes of Justin Williams and Zayden Walker playing right behind them. It's also worth mentioning that Terrell Foster has more eligibility and AJ Kruah is entering year two in the system.

Even if that isn't the exact rotation Georgia rolls with this season, at the very least, we know Georgia is loaded with talent at the position. As they always have been under Glenn Schumann.

2. Three Parts of the Offensive Line is Accounted For

Monroe Freeling has declared for the NFL draft and Micah Morris will be joining him as he is out of eligibility. That leaves Drew Bobo, Donnie Glover and Juan Gaston, at the very least, and Earnest Greene will be added to that list if he decides to come back for another year. If Greene does decide to come back, then the offseason will really just be about finding out who will play left guard this season and who the depth pieces behind the starters will be.

3. Running Back Room is Set

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Both Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier announced they will be back at Georgia for next season, which is huge for the Bulldogs. Georgia does lose Cash Jones, Josh McCray and Roderick Robinson, but for now, they are set to return Bo Walker, Dwight Phillips Jr. and added Dante Dowdell from Kentucky out of the portal. Jae Lamar will also be entering the mix from the 2026 recruiting class.

Who the third back behind Frazier and Bowens will be is still up in the air, but Georgia already knowing who their 1-2 punch will be in 2026 is a great answer to have in the month of January.

4. No Quarterback Competition

Gunner Stockton is returning for his second season as the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia. Last offseason, it seemed safe to assume that Stockton would be the starter, but heading into this offseason, it's known that this is Stockton's team for one more year. Knowing who the starter is at that position makes things a lot easier throughout spring practice and fall camp.

5. Tight End Room is Loaded

Much like the linebacker room under Schumann, the tight end room has never really been a concern under Todd Hartley. This season won't be any different. All signs point toward Lawson Luckie coming back for another season with the likes of Jaden Reddell, Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams right behind him. All four players saw action this past season, and despite Oscar Delp going to the draft, the Dawgs shouldn't have to worry about missing a beat at that position in 2026.

More from Bulldogs on SI: