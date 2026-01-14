Five questions that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff will need to answer about their offense before the 2026 college football season begins.

The Georgia Bulldogs' offseason is officially underway as the team turns its attention to the 2026 college football season. With so much to do before a new season kicks off, here are five questions the Dawgs' offense will need to answer ahead of 2026.

1. How Do You Move Forward Without Zachariah Branch?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Obviously, replacing a record-breaking wide receiver is not as simple as a "next man up" situation. But how Mike Bobo and the Bulldogs' offensive staff adapt their approach without a player as talented and impactful as Zachariah Branch moving forward will greatly affect the unit's output for the 2026 season. Luckily for the Dawgs, wide receivers coach James Coley has been diligently recruiting the position, and the Bulldogs have plenty of talented pass catchers in the room.

2. What Does the Offensive Line Personnel Look Like?

Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) and the rest of offensive lineman get ready to run a drill during warm ups before the start of the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Between transfer portal entries and NFL Draft departures, the Bulldogs have a fair number of holes to fill within their offensive line room. The Dawgs also still have a couple of players who have yet to announce their draft decisions for the upcoming season. Ironing out what the unit looks like will be a must ahead of the 2026 season.

3. What Does the Running Back Room Look Like Behind Frazier and Bowens?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) looks on before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is little to no debate about which two running backs will receive the majority of carries throughout the 2026 season. However, the room behind them remains somewhat of a mystery. Veteran contributors such as Cash Jones and Josh McCray are no longer on the roster, and the team has also seen departures via the NCAA transfer portal. While the Dawgs have taken the necessary steps to add talent to the room, the order and operations for RB3 and beyond have yet to be determined.

4. Who From the 2025 Class Will Step Up and Contribute?

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Elyiss Williams (10) runs after a catch against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia's 2025 recruiting class flashed plenty of times throughout the 2025 season and has created a great deal of optimism within the building. But as the 2026 season approaches, the Dawgs will need those members to become full-fledged contributors as opposed to exciting freshmen. Look for players such as Elyiss Williams, Taylyn Taylor, Ethan Barbour, and others to become much more present in the Bulldogs' offense.

5. Can Gunner Stockton Take Another Step Forward?

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gunner Stockton's first full season as the Georgia Bulldogs' starting quarterback was nothing short of a success. However, it was not perfect, and there are areas of his game that will need to improve come the 2026 season. Should Stockton be able to add another tier of greatness to his game, the possibilities for the quarterback (and the Bulldogs roster as a whole) will be endless.

As the offseason continues, the Bulldogs will diligently be preparing for the upcoming year and will be looking to earn their third national championship victory under Kirby Smart. Georgia will begin its 2026 season in Athens on September 5th against TSU.