Harran Zureikat Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Harran Zureikat, a 2026 kicker, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is kicker Harran Zureikat.

Zureikat committed to Georgia back in June of this year and has remained solid with the Bulldogs ever since. He is rated as a three-star prospect, the number one kicker in the country and the 75th-best player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to composite rankings.

Zureikat has posted highlights of himself this season of him nailing 50+ yard field goals. The Bulldogs have been known to have some the nation's most consistent kickers under head coach Kirby Smart and Zureikat is looking to become the next one line after making his commitment official.

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jared Curtis, QB

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

