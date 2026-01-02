Georgia Bulldogs Football NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker

Stay updated with who enters the portal from Georgia and who the Bulldogs add to the roster from the portal.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. A bit of an unexpected end to the season, but things aren't slowing down for the Bulldogs, as the NCAA transfer portal is officially open.

The portal will be open from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. This will be the only portal window of the year as there is no longer a spring transfer portal window, so this is the only time players have to make a change if they would like to do so.

Georgia found some big-time contributors in the transfer portal this past year. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was the most famous example from last year's class and the Dawgs will be trying to find a few more big time contributors in the portal as well.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

Georgia players will also begin announcing their decisions for the NFL. Of course there are players who no longer have anymore eligibility left, but other guys on the roster have a very big decision to make over the next few weeks. Who Georgia gets back from this year's roster and who they lose will play a role in who they decide to try and get from the transfer portal.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniel Harris, DB

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

More from Bulldogs on SI: