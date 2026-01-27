How This Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Can Become the Next Zachariah Branch

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for the 2026 college football season, here is how this pass catcher can become the next Zachariah Branch.

The time for rebuilding and preperation are fully underway at the University of Georgia, as the Bulldogs football program is now fully entrenched in the offseason in the lead up to 2026. As the team gears up for another college football season, Kirby Smart and his staff will have a plethora of questions to answer.

One of the biggest answers revolves around how the Dawgs' offense can fill the void left by wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who turned in a historic season with the team during the 2025 season and has since entered the NFL Draft.

Branch accounted for over 800 yards of offense on 81 receptions last year, and was arguably the team's most valuable player, as his quickness and ability to make defenders miss supplemented Georgia's passing attack all year.

Now, with Branch off the NFL, an opportunity for a new face to step up has come. The opportunity likely belongs to wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton, who was a highly touted member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class.

Who is Sacovie White-Helton and How Good Can He Be?

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) breaks away for a touchdown while Georgia defensive back Jake Pope (22) pulls off White's shoe during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The game ended in a tie. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Up to this point, White-Helton's on-field production has been kept at a minimum. In his two seasons with the Dawgs, he has accounted for just over 100 receiving yards and has yet to reach the endzone. This, however, is not an indictment of his skill set or abilities, as the receiver possesses immense talent.

Members of the Georgia Bulldogs organization have often raved about White-Helton's potential, and the pass catcher has made some notable plays during Georgia practices. As a former 3-star recruit, the wide receiver is most renowned for his ability to make defenders miss once the ball is in his hands. A skillset eerily similar to Zachariah Branch.

During his time at Georgia, Branch was utilized primarily in the slot position, and the majority of his receptions came from screens and quick "win-now" routes. This will very likely be the same way White-Helton is utilized. In addition to impressive ball skills, the receiver will also serve as a return specialist and even accounted for over 50 yards as a returner during the Bulldogs' 2025 season.

Replacing such a substantial piece of an offense, such as Zachariah Branch, is extremely difficult, and while Sacovie White-Helton's 2026 season may not be identical to Branch's, the wide receiver has a skillset that could make losing Branch not feel nearly as impactful as it currently seems.