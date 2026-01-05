Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Branch took to social media to give thanks to Georgia and its fans in a very lengthy and heartfelt message.

As another player to join the Bulldogs roster via the transfer portal, Branch's impact was felt immediately as he became Gunner Stockton's biggest target of the 2025 regular season. His impact on Georgia's roster has made him arguably the most impactful transfer player of the Kirby Smart era.

Branch's impact was not on the offensive side of the ball; the Bulldog was one of the best special teams players in the SEC this season. His impact on both punt and kick returns consistently helped provide Georgia's offense with excellent field position.

How Zachariah Branch's Departure Impacts Georgia's Roster

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) leaps while being shoved out of bounds by Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) while picking up a third down during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given that Branch was Georgia's biggest weapon in the passing game this season, it is hard to deny that his departure to the NFL Draft will be a massive loss for the Bulldogs. However, Kirby Smart and staff have done. a fantastic job at recruiting highly talented pass catchers.

While seeing Branch depart from the Dawgs' roster is certainly a disappointment, his draft declaration also provides other Bulldogs with an excellent opportunity to make an impact on the offense next season.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known.