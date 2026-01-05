Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision
A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.
Branch took to social media to give thanks to Georgia and its fans in a very lengthy and heartfelt message.
As another player to join the Bulldogs roster via the transfer portal, Branch's impact was felt immediately as he became Gunner Stockton's biggest target of the 2025 regular season. His impact on Georgia's roster has made him arguably the most impactful transfer player of the Kirby Smart era.
Branch's impact was not on the offensive side of the ball; the Bulldog was one of the best special teams players in the SEC this season. His impact on both punt and kick returns consistently helped provide Georgia's offense with excellent field position.
How Zachariah Branch's Departure Impacts Georgia's Roster
Given that Branch was Georgia's biggest weapon in the passing game this season, it is hard to deny that his departure to the NFL Draft will be a massive loss for the Bulldogs. However, Kirby Smart and staff have done. a fantastic job at recruiting highly talented pass catchers.
While seeing Branch depart from the Dawgs' roster is certainly a disappointment, his draft declaration also provides other Bulldogs with an excellent opportunity to make an impact on the offense next season.
As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.
Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K