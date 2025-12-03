Jae Lamar Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Jae Lamar, a 2026 running back, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is running back Jae Lamar.

Lamar is out of Colquitt High School in the state of Georgia. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 212th-best player in the country, the 16th-best running back in the class and the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Lamar has been committed to Georgia since June of this year.

Lamar is the only running back Georgia has committed in the class. Despite that, throughout his high school career, he has showcased the ability to be true game breaker at the position. The Bulldogs have started to build up depth and talent at the running back position, and the addition of Lamar is certainly no exception to that.

Georgia Football Commit Jae Lamar Makes it Official

UGAAA

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits