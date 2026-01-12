Kentucky Running Back Dante Dowdell Commits to Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell has announced he will transfer to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. A bit of an unexpected end to the season, but things aren't slowing down for the Bulldogs, as the NCAA transfer portal is officially open.

The portal will be open from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. This will be the only portal window of the year as there is no longer a spring transfer portal window, so this is the only time players have to make a change if they would like to do so.

Georgia has already started to make additions themselves and now they have added another. Former Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell has announced his commitment to Georgia.

Dante Dowdell Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Last season, Dowdell rushed for 560 yards and three touchdowns this past season. He started his career at Oregon and then transferred to Nebraska the following the season and then ended up in Lexington the next year.

In three seasons, he has totaled 1,264 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Georgia found some big-time contributors in the transfer portal this past year. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was the most famous example from last year's class and the Dawgs will be trying to find a few more big time contributors in the portal as well.

Georgia players will also begin announcing their decisions for the NFL. Of course there are players who no longer have anymore eligibility left, but other guys on the roster have a very big decision to make over the next few weeks. Who Georgia gets back from this year's roster and who they lose will play a role in who they decide to try and get from the transfer portal.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

