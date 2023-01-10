Javon Bullard Shines in the Biggest Moments Once Again

One of the biggest surprises of the season for Georgia was the departure of senior defensive back William Poole. The super-senior was a star for Georgia in their run to last year's College Football Playoff National Championship, but limited playing time early in the year, Poole elected to step away from football, citing "personal reasons" for the decision.

Poole, along with many other contenders, lost out in the battle for Georgia's STAR position to a sophomore out of Milledgeville. Javon Bullard.

The Baldwin High School product has been lights out for Georgia from the first game against Oregon, to the National Championship against TCU, totaling 46 tackles and 2 interceptions, but it's been in the biggest games that Bullard has truly shined.

Start with the Tennessee game. The Volunteers entered the game as the No. 1 team in the country and and best offense in the land. Georgia held Tennessee to a season-low 13 points. In the game, Bullard was a menace, sacking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker twice.

Flash forward to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Georgia was reeling against Ohio State's high-powered offense, and had their backs against the wall, trailing the Buckeyes by 10 late and the third, and looking like they were going to go down by 17. That was until Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud heaved a prayer into the end zone. The ball nearly fell into Marvin Harrison Jr.'s waiting hands, but Bullard arrived with a bone-crunching hit, dislodging the ball and holding Ohio State to a field goal. The hit was initially ruled a targeting foul, but that decision was reversed by replay, showing that Bullard had delivered a hard but clean hit. That hit, along with a sack later in the game, earned Bullard the Peach Bowl Defensive MVP.

Then, on Monday Night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against TCU, Javon Bullard played two flawless quarters of football, intercepting TCU quarterback Max Duggan twice, setting his offense up for two score. The interceptions were Bullard's first two of his career.

"As a kid, you know, you always dream of moments like this. And just to see those moments and accomplishments and things like that come true, it's just a surreal feeling. I'm extremely blessed to be in the position I am. I just thank God for it every day." said Bullard following the game.

There's an old adage in sports: Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. Javon Bullard is a big-time player, and he has another year in Athens.

