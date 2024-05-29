Kirby Smart Discusses the Impact of Walk-Ons in College Football
From Stetson Bennett to Will Muschamp, Georgia has a storied tradition of walk-ons. Kirby Smart spoke to their value while speaking to media at the SEC's spring meetings.
College athletics changed forever earlier this month when the Power 5 Conferences and the NCAA agreed on the settlement of three antitrust cases that created a new revenue-sharing model between institutions and athletes.
Almost everything in regards to the new system is up in the air, but with money now headed directly to players, changes will be coming to which sports schools carry and how their rosters are contructed. One such question that has begun to emerge is the future function of the walk-on student-athlete.
To fit into a theoretical budget, the idea of a 85-player roster cap has been floated, with all athletes on scholarship. That would eliminate the walk-on, sweeping away thousands of opportunities for high school athletes.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday at the SEC spring meetings. Clarifying that he's heard nothing about any such potential move, Smart took time to defend walk-ons.
"I don't know anybody [who] wouldn't defend walk-ons," said Smart. "I mean, like, we're talking about something that just makes sense, okay?"
While clarifying again that he doesn't know how or even if walk-ons will be a part of future factors in settlements and deliberations, Smart pointed to a couple of his coaching contemporaries and players as examples of the success stories former college football walk-ons have been able to create.
"When you look at Dabo Swinney's career, Will Muschamp's career," continued Smart. "You look at the guys that have come to schools as walk-ons and then going on to be successful football players, successful coaches, successful in everything they do. They overcame the ultimate odds. I don't know anybody who would be against having those walk-ons. What cost does that bring us you know, I think it hurts high school football and football as a whole when kids can't even dream about [getting an opportunity as a walk-on]. I think that's a challenge."
Nothing has been solidified - or even started - in terms of figuring out how this new system will work. That's what spring meetings and other events of their ilk are for. But the defense of the walk-on seems like the easiest decision to make. Why prevent a kid that wants to pay their own way from competing and earning a spot on a team? Most major college football teams operate with well over 100 players at any given time. A reduction in walk-ons means an increase practice rep share for others players which equals more hits and more chances for injuries. Hopefully the decision makers come to the logical conclusion and leave roster spots alone, but don't hold your breath, this is college athletics after all.