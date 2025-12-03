Georgia Bulldogs Officially Sign 4-Star DL Khamari Brooks During Early Signing Period

Another Georgia Bulldogs recruiting prospect has officially signed their letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia.

The early national signing day period for the 2026 recruiting class has arrived, a prospects all across the country officially sign their letters of intent to the schools of their choice. This can be an extremely exciting and stressful time for college teams, as they look to earn as many talented players as possible.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of many teams that have been heavily involved in this year's recruiting class, and are now begging to see official signings roll in. The latest player to officially sign their letter of intent for the Dawgs is Khamari Brooks, a defensive line prospect from Bogart, Georgia.

What Khamari Brooks Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

According to 247 Sports, Brooks is currently a 4-star prospect who weighs 220 pounds and stands at 6-foot-4. Brooks announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs in June of this year and has remained a member of the class since.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been known for their extremely dominant play along the defensive line and have already produced a plethora of NFL players at multiple positions. Should Brooks continue to develop for the Bulldogs, the signee has an excellent opportunity to develop into another force for the Dawgs.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football staff have been one of the most relentless forces in college football when it comes to recruiting highly talented players, and appear to be in the midst of signing another extremely talented recruiting class that will likely land somewhere inside the top 10.

As the signing day period continues, the Bulldogs will look to sign as many highly talented players to their 2026 recruiting class as possible. The early signing window is set to be completed on Friday, December 5th. Following that, players will be available to officially sign on Wednesday, February 4th.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits