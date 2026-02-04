Kirby Smart Drops F Bomb When Explaining the CFB Offseason in Exclusive Interview

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart does not hold back when discussing the college football offseason in an exclusive interview.

The college football off-season has become an extremely tumultuous time for fans and coaches. As teams go months without playing on the field, transfer portal entries, coaching changes, and fears of poaching run rampant through the sport.

Just one month into this year‘s off-season, multiple notable programs have already experienced lawsuits and poaching situations as teams scramble to retain the players on their roster.

These situations create great stressors for college football head coaches, which have resulted in numerous figures calling for changes within the sport.

One coach who did not hold his tongue when discussing the issue is George Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Who used an expletive during an exclusive interview with "Glory Glory" to describe what the off-season is like for college football coaches all across the nation.

“Utter f***ing chaos. It’s been wild to say the least. Probably the hardest part is managing our roster, and we took days and weeks to get that fixed," said Smart. "We had a goal of keeping players on our roster that we could. We went through agents, players, and parents. Meeting after meeting after meeting after meeting to try to retain our roster.”

Smart in his staff have repeatedly mentioned the hardships that come with the modern landscape of college football, and have frequently shown their desire for things to change. Smart raw, and unfiltered description of what the off-season is like is sure to grab the attention of college football fans and drive home the sentiment that things need to change.

The Head coach's most recent interview is part of exclusive content provided by the university’s collective "Glory Glory," which recently launched to help fans connect with the program on a greater level off the field. Subscription holders for glory. Glory can see a full smart interview by clicking the link here.

As the Bulldogs continue to prepare for the 2026 college football season, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to keep off-season drama at a minimum in hopes of winning their third national title in 10 seasons.