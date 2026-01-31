Georgia AD Josh Brooks Addresses Whether the Bulldogs Will Hold a Spring Game or Not

University of Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks provides a statement regarding the plans for the Bulldogs potential spring game.

The college football offseason is a time that often creates a litany of questions for coaches, fans, and players, as the preparations for another season begin. But while fans may have a long list of inquiries about their team, university officials have just as many about the future of their programs.

One of the pressing questions for many schools at the moment surrounds the plans for spring football games. The inter-squad scrimmages have been a longstanding tradition within the sport, but have recently become a major topic of concern coach's the fears of poaching from the transfer portal.

Last season, in an effort to mitigate poaching concerns, a plethora of teams opted not to publicly hold their spring games and simply held a scrimmage behind closed doors. The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the few programs to hold a public scrimmage. However, the event was not televised.

University of Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks was asked about the program's plans for the upcoming spring schedule during an athletic board meeting. The AD noted that the team had not officially made plans on the matter.

"We'll see. Everything on that end is kind of building," Brooks told DawgNation. "We're kind of just getting through the portal right now. But that is actually one of the things that is going to be a part of future calendar discussions. What do spring games look like? What does thte calender of spring football look like? There's going to be a lot of discussions around that."

Georgia Bulldogs Spring Games in Jeopardy?

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver CJ Wiley (6) tries to make a catch behind defensive back Daniel Harris (7) during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs' spring game, better known as "G-Day," has been a long-standing tradition within the Dawgs football program and provides a first in-person look for fans at the upcoming roster. Head coach Kirby Smart has even been a large proponent of hosting the games, as it is an excellent opportunity for young players to have their first "in-game" experiences.

Opting not hold one this season would be a huge disappointment to fans, but it could be a means to an end given the chaotic nature of the current era of college football.

Regardless of whether or not this year's spring calendar will feature a public scrimmage for the Dawgs, Kirby Smart and the roster will be diligently preparing for the upcoming college football season in hopes of winning a third national title.