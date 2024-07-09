Kirby Smart Listed as "Untouchable" in Coaches Hot Seat Rankings
While there are a handful of coaches on the "hot seat" heading into the 2024 college football season. Kirby Smart is certainly not one of them.
In the sport of college football, meeting expectations and delivering wins to a program is essential to maintaining one’s job as head coach. Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, few coaches have delivered on their promises as well as Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs head coach has led the Dawgs to back-to-back national titles, a plethora of NFL Draft picks, and a string of undefeated regular seasons that even the most faithful Bulldog fans could not have expected.
Judging by all his accomplishments, it’s safe to assume that the Bulldogs head coach is not at any risk of losing his job. According to an article by CBS, which ranked every single Division-1 FBS coach’s job security, Kirby Smart is amongst the few coaches in the sport who are currently “untouchable”. This of course suggests that there is virtually nothing Smart can do on the field that will jeopardize his future with the team.
Given that Smart and his team are once again, in the mix for yet another national title and seem to have no sign of slowing down anytime soon. It is safe to assume that the Georgia Bulldogs’ head coach will not be in any danger of losing his job and will likely remain “untouchable” during the rest of his time with the program.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
