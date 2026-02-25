Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen Reveals He Will Not Be Competing at NFL Combine Events

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen reveals that he will not be competing at any workouts during this year's NFL Combine.

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis as players from all across the country look to increase their draft stock through interviews and workouts in front of hundreds of NFL scouts. But before players begin the most important interview of their lives, they speak to the media to cover a litany of topics.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen was one of the many players to speak to the media earlier this week, and was asked about a handful of topics. During his time with the media, Allen revealed that he would be pushing back all of his physical workouts until the Bulldogs' Pro Day event.

Allen revealed that he was pushing back any physical events to give himself more time to prepare before the draft. The University of Georgia has currently not announced a date for its pro day, but will likely hold it in the weeks leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I'm going to push everything back to my pro day," said Allen. "That's when I'll be running, jumping, and doing drills."

Players opting to not compete in workouts during the combine is not an uncommon occurrence, and there have been numerous players to "opt out" of NFL Combine workouts and still be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

CJ Allen's Prolific Career with the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During his three seasons at the University of Georgia, Allen was a mainstay within the Bulldogs defense and started more than 30 games with the program. His 2025 season was his most successful, as he finished with 88 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four pass deflections.

The linebacker's production throughout his career has made him a potential first round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Should Allen earn a first round selection, he will become the third linebacker in four years to do so under Kirby Smart.

Allen also commented on his time with the Bulldogs and stated that the program immensely helped him in his preparation for the NFL and was extremely grateful for his time at the University.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st.