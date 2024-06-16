LOOK: Georgia Football Wishes Fan's A Happy Father's Day
The Georgia Bulldogs' Social media team has wished all the Georgia Dad's a happy Father's Day
Father’s Day is a holiday dedicated to honoring and showing appreciation to all of the father figures in our lives. No matter who they are or what they’ve done for us, expressing gratitude is a fantastic way to celebrate the holiday.
With such a massive fanbase, it is safe to assume that there are thousands of Georgia Bulldog fathers celebrating the holiday and deserve apperception for all that they have done. The Dawgs’ social media team has done its part in recognizing the holiday by creating a post wishing all father’s a happy Father’s Day.
Happy Father’s Day to all of the Bulldog dads who have done so much for all of us over the years!
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
