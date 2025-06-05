Los Angeles Rams Say Quarterback Stetson Bennett is 'Right on Track'
The Los Angeles Rams say quarterback Stetson Bennett is 'right on track' ahead of the 2025 season.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is on the verge of entering his third year in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. The former fourth-round pick spent some time away from the team due to personal reasons when he first got into the league, but now he is starting to really settle into his role.
Even with Matthew Stafford entering what many to believe the closing moments of his football career, Bennett doesn't exactly have a clear path to playing time with Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. However, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur says the former Bulldog is tracking along like they hoped he would.
“He’s shown a ton of growth, particularly from two years ago,” said LaFleur. “A lot of credit to him, and also to [quarterbacks coach] Dave [Ragone], Jimmy, and Matthew. They’ve taken him under their wings, and it’s showing. He’s on the right track.”
Bennett has gotten opportunities in previous preseason games to showcase his abilities, and LaFleur said that's exactly what he needs. He needs to play more football.
“He just needs to play football,” LaFleur said. “Right now, it’s flag football in shorts. But he’s preparing like a pro every day to give himself the best shot when preseason comes.”
Stafford recently signed a two-year contract with the Rams. He and Bennett are both set to become free agents in 2027 which is significant for the former two-time national champ. The next two seasons will pivotal in him maintaining a spot on the Ram's roster, especially since Garoppolo is on just a one-year deal through 2025.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily