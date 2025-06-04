Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Line Ranked Inside Top 10 in College Football for 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs defensive line has been listed inside of the top 10 best ahead of the 2025 college football season.
No matter the era, college football success has always been dictated by a team's ability to control the lines of scrimmage. One of the best ways a program can accomplish this is by having a vaunt defensive line that makes running the football and giving a quarterback time to throw nearly impossible.
Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have always prioritized talent along the line of scrimmage and have heavily invested in both their offensive and defensive line. The Dawgs' 2025 roster could be another example of this as the defensive line unit is projected to be one of the nation's best
According to Pro Football Focus, the Georgia Bulldogs' defensive line ranks inside the top 10 best D-line units heading into the 2025 season. The Dawgs room ranked seventh in the nation, which is also the third in the SEC behind Florida and Alabama.
The Bulldogs lost a handful of contributors from last year's roster as Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson all departed for the NFL Draft. However, the Bulldogs do return Christen Miller and a handful of other players that are projected to make a massive on the Dawgs' defense this season.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season in Athens as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
