2027 QB Peter Bourque Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Georgia Football?

Peter Bourque is set to announce his commitment. Will it be the Georgia Bulldogs?

Recruits in the 2027 class are starting to fly off the board and a major name is expected to announce his decision on Thursday. Quarterback Peter Bourque is expected to make a decision between Georgia, Penn State and Virginia, although he never officially announced a final list of teams.

Bourque is rated as a four-star prospect, the 82nd-best player in the country, the seventh-best quarterback in the class and the number one player in the state of Massachusetts, according to Rivals' industry rankings.

So the big questions is will be Bourque be choosing the Bulldogs?

Will 2027 QB Peter Bourque Choose the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday?

Tabor Academy quarterback Peter Bourque celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the opening drive. | Josh Souza/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia has certainly made a push for Bourque over the last couple of months. Bourque was at one point committed to the Michigan Wolverines, but backed off his verbal pledge in the month of February. That led to the race between the Bulldogs, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Heading into the commitment, Georgia appears to be in a good position to land Bourque. However, the biggest threat to them landing the quarterback prospect is Virginia Tech. James Franklin and his staff have made a strong push, which puts them in contention alongside the Bulldogs.

If Georgia were able to land Bourque, it would be a huge boost for the program. They hit a bit of a rough patch on the trail after having several decommits over the last few weeks. One of whom was five-star cornerback prospect Donte Wright, who flipped his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

They did, however, land Temorris Campbell on Wednesday, a three-star linebacker in the class from the state of Florida. So if they could go back-to-back days of landing a commit, it would get Georgia's momentum back in the right direction.

The Bulldogs currently have seven total commits in the class. The headliner of the group is five-star running back Kemon Spell, and right behind him is four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar. Bourque would certainly be at the top of that list as well if he were to choose Georgia.

Here is a look at every player who is currently committed to Georgia in the 2027 recruiting class.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB