Malaki Starks Pegged As A Perfect Fit For The Baltimore Ravens
In an interview with Rotogrinders, former NFL defensive back and Super Bowl champion Dexter Jackson heaped praise on Malaki Starks, giving his thoughts on the defensive back and how he is the ideal fit with the Baltimore Ravens.
Here is more on what he said about Starks and his fit with the Ravens:
“When it comes to the NFL Draft, it’s all about fit. Malaki Starks and the Baltimore Ravens are the perfect fit. That young man has so much talent, and his attitude will suit that city and team, who have a rich legacy of having elite defensive players,” said Jackson.
“He fits the Baltimore culture to a T. They love good safeties, and they love guys who can hit hard.People may look at Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and think the Ravens are an offensive team, but not so fast. Baltimore is a defensive-minded team and city. They love to force their will on teams and win the battle of attrition because they know defense wins championships.”
“He also fits that system perfectly. He’s able to do so many things on the field. He’s a great tackler who has great range and can travel from sideline to sideline. He can also blitz really well, which is Baltimore’s forte.”
“Adding Starks to a secondary that already has Kyle Hamilton means the Ravens are going to be phenomenal on the back end. If you have two great safeties, it helps a lot in today’s game, as they can bail you out because they can do so many different things. The pick fits the Ravens’ character and is just a great selection from them.”
Also in the interview, he gave his thoughts on Shemar Stewart, Emeka Egbuka, Will Johnson, Quinn Ewers, and others. When playing at Georgia, you saw how special Starks was with his ability to play multiple positions on the backend. He dazzled in his freshman season and continued to churn out productive years for the Bulldogs, being named a two-time All-American, first-team All-SEC selection, and a college football national champion. He will bring a winning pedigree to the Ravens, who look to win their first Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era. You can make the argument that Starks could be the missing piece on defense to help Baltimore accomplish that feat.